Snapdragon Book Foundation raises thousands for Edisto elementary school library program

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Snapdragon Book Foundation announced it raised $6,915 for the library at Jane Edwards Elementary School.

“We greatly appreciate the Snapdragon Book Foundation and the generous donors for supporting our school’s goal of connecting students to the cultures of the world through books,” Principal Jarmalar Logan said.

Librarian Jill Smith will use the money raised to purchase books for a new initiative called “Opening Windows to the World Through Reading.” The program is designed to teach students about the diversity of the world through an all-inclusive book collection.

“This project will help students see themselves in books as well as letting them look through windows and learn about characters who live different lives, with an end goal of helping the students realize that we are not so different after all,” Smith said.

The Snapdragon Book Foundation was created in 2008 to provide funds to improve school libraries for disadvantaged children.