NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s city swim meet was held over the weekend at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

For a remarkable eighth meet in a row, Snee Farm was crowned champions.

Final team scores are listed below:

Women team scores

1 Parkshore 1,290

2 Snee Farm 1,278

3 Daniel Island 1,262. 50

4 North Charleston 1,174

5 Northbridge Terrace 1,146

6 Hobcaw Hobcaw 983. 50

7 Shadowmoss 967. 50

8 Newington 950

9 Legend Oaks 836

10 James Island 691

11 Country Club of Charleston 638

12 Longpoint 513

13 Sha Mel Lon 494. 50

14 Cane Bay 373. 50

15 Ashborough 346. 50

16 Crowfield 307. 50

17 Summerville YMCA 267. 50

18 Fort Johnson 55

Men team scores

1 North Charleston 1,348. 50

2 Northbridge Terrace 1,304

3 Snee Farm 1,249

4 Daniel Island 1,112

5 Newington 978

6 Hobcaw 932

7 Parkshore 898

8 Longpoint 851

9 Shadowmoss 817. 50

10 Sha Mel Lon 790

11 James Island 688

12 Ashborough 648

13 Legend Oaks 634. 50

14 Country Club of Charleston 467. 50

15 Crowfield 393

16 Cane Bay 215

17 Summerville YMCA 164

18 Fort Johnson 90

Combined team scores

1 Snee Farm 2,781

2 North Charleston 2,762. 50

3 Northbridge Terrace 2,666

4 Daniel Island 2,624. 50

5 Parkshore 2,406

6 Newington 2,104

7 Hobcaw 2,091. 50

8 Shadowmoss 1,933

9 Legend Oaks 1,598. 50

10 James Island 1,467

11 Longpoint 1,448

12 Sha Mel Lon 1,424. 50

13 Country Club of Charleston 1,201. 50

14 Ashborough 1,070. 50

15 Crowfield 736. 50

16 Cane Bay 624. 50

17 Summerville YMCA 467. 50

18 Fort Johnson 145