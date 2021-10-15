Snow in Charleston: Museum exhibit to highlight Charleston’s rare snowfalls through photos

Meeting Street trolley car making stops in the snow. Captured by Morton Brailsford Paine, February 1899. Courtesy of The Charleston Museum.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you dreaming of snow in Charleston? While heavy snowfalls are very rare in our community, they aren’t impossible.

Such was the case in 2018 when more than five inches of snow fell across the Lowcountry, covering the region in a thick layer of ice and freshly fallen snow. Another snow event happened around Christmas 1989, only months after Hurricane Hugo devastated the community.

But now we look further into the past; the Charleston Museum will highlight historic snowfall through a special gallery called “A Winter Wonderland in Color: Snow Scenes of Charleston” this fall.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Sams makes a snowball in the yard of the United States Custom House. Captured by her husband, Franklin Frost Sams, February 1899. Courtesy of The Charleston Museum.

Birds-eye view of Charleston rooftops overlooking Washington Square Park. Captured by Rober Achurch, February 1899. Courtesy of The Charleston Museum.

Meeting Street trolley car making stops in the snow. Captured by Morton Brailsford Paine, February 1899. Courtesy of The Charleston Museum.

Museum leaders say the exhibit showcases colorized photographs of remarkable snow days captured by residents of Charleston dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Lowcountry Image Gallery, where the exhibition will be seen, showcases previously unseen photography and other works of art from the museum’s archives.

This exhibit is set to open on November 1st. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $10 for youths and $5 for children and tickets can be purchased in advance online: www.charlestonmuseum.org/visit/buy-tickets

Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Masks must be worn while visiting The Charleston Museum.