SOA, AMHS students sent home due to off-campus sewage issue

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with both Academic Magnet High School and Charleston County School of the Arts were sent home Monday due to an off-campus sewage issue.

Parents and staff members say they were concerned after being told the schools would be without running water and plumbing on Monday due to an issue that is being worked on by the North Charleston Sewer Authority.

“We are afraid that our sewer service is limited to a degree that will render our sewage functionally inoperable campus-wide for SOA and AMHS,” SOA’s principal said in an email to staff members. “While the North Charleston Sewer Authority continues to work to resolve the issue, CCSD’s contingency plan involves temporarily discontinuing the use of indoor plumbing at 9:00 a.m.”

Parents and staff members that we spoke to say they were worried about proper hygiene efforts, especially amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, with students unable to use water.

A spokesman for the Charleston County School District, Andy Pruitt, later confirmed the off-campus sewage issue was affecting water on the Bonds-Wilson Campus and that all students were sent home to continue learning.