SOA students hold bake sale for Lowcountry Orphan Relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two rising sophomores at the Charleston County School of the Arts (SOA) spent their Fourth of July weekend hosting a bake sale to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

Norah Bernstein (15) and Makenna Grozis (15) spent around 30 hours preparing for the event. They baked all of the goods themselves, and manned the sale, which generated $550, thanks to community support.

The girls also collected items such as toiletries and clothing, which they plan to donate to the organization along with the funds.

Makenna said that they chose the organization because they “know there are so many children in foster homes who are trying to get through this pandemic and we want to make sure they have proper funds to keep going.”