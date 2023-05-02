MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspected case of vandalism at a Mount Pleasant school.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to Trident Academy on Monday after receiving a call regarding vandalism to the school’s soccer field.

According to a report, Head of School Betsy Fanning told police that a dark-colored SUV sped past the school late Friday night and traveled through a fence and into the soccer field where it did doughnuts and destroyed the field.

“The damage was found the next morning by the soccer team, who was able to re-secure the broken fence,” the report said.

Fanning showed police security footage, but officials said the picture was not clear enough to discern the make and model of the vehicle or license plate.

Fanning estimated the damage to the fence and the field would cost about $5,000.

Anyone with information about this act is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.