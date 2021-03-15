Solicitor Scarlett Wilson joins board of directors for The Charleston Forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is joining the board of directors for The Charleston Forum.

The community project was created following the tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME in 2015, and launched in 2016 with a goal of providing dialogue on race that “moves the conversation forward” with no pre-set agenda but a common purpose.

It began as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics, according to a news release on Monday.

“The Charleston Forum was created out of tragedy, but now we must focus on how we can come together to make a difference. I’m so thankful to use my experiences to work with the community to further the conversation about race in an open and honest discussion,” said Solicitor Wilson.

“We’re thrilled for Solicitor Wilson to join the Charleston Forum’s board of directors,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of Charleston Forum. “Effective leaders have vision and courage, and Solicitor Wilson has both. We look forward to having her help shape the Forum’s efforts going forward.”

Wilson, a career prosecutor, was the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit after she was confirmed by the South Carolina Senate in August 2007.

She graduated from Clemson University in 1989 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1992.

Wilson later served as law clerk for the Honorable Don S. Rushing; she won the Law Enforcement Victim’s Advocate Solicitor of the Year Award and the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network’s Criminal Justice Award for Outstanding Service to Victims.