Solicitor Scarlett Wilson provides update on Jamal Sutherland death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday provided an update on the death investigation of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill man who died this past January while in custody at the Charleston County Detention Center.

Wilson said that she received a file on July 7 from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office containing 162 gigabytes of information on the case.

FULL COVERAGE: JAMAL SUTHERLAND DEATH INVESTIGATION

“Already within this recently provided information, we have discovered evidence relevant to our investigation,” said Wilson. “While some of the information has proven to be unimportant, we cannot determine the evidentiary value of a piece of information until we have reviewed it.”

Wilson said she met with the Sutherland family and their attorneys to discuss what had been received.

“They share in my disappointment and concern over delays by the Sheriff’s Office,” she said. “Because these latest items are necessary for the expert’s review, and the expert’s opinions are critical in my analysis, I will not make a final decision until we thoroughly vet this latest information (which contains hours of video and hundreds of documents).”

Wilson said both the community and the Sutherland family deserve a thorough investigation, “and I will continue to push for that,” she said.