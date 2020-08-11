Solicitor Wilson announced a moratorium on raffle prosecutions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced a moratorium on raffle prosecutions in the Ninth Judicial Circuit on Tuesday.

It comes after the statute authorizing raffles for non-profits was repealed back on July 1st in what is known as a “sunset” clause. This allows a statute to expire and legislators to revisit them after a prescribed time.

The legislative session for this year was postponed until September15, 2020, because of the pandemic.

“I recognize the wonderful work that non-profits have done in our community. I also recognize the unpredictable ramifications of this pandemic. Charitable organizations have expressed concerns about the state of the law. I do not recall anyone ever being charged with an illegal raffle in my jurisdiction, but some have reached out to me for reassurances,” said Solicitor Wilson.

Legislation is pending to reauthorize nonprofit raffles.

Solicitor Wilson said if guidelines of prior raffle laws are followed, she will not prosecute those with a non-profit status for having raffles in her jurisdiction, which includes Charleston and Berkeley Counties.