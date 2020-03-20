Solicitor Wilson discusses court backlog due to coronavirus pandemic, hopes to keep jail population down

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the coronavirus pandemic led to a backlog of cases in the Lowcountry.

Wilson also said there are now fewer arrested in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

During a press conference on Thursday, Wilson said this is the time to consider using the cite and release program to keep jail populations down.

She recalled a conversation with Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis saying, “He says he has given instructions that only the people who pose a danger — an immediate danger — to our community need to be incarcerated.”

Wilson says anyone who breaks the law will be caught and punished.

She said any cite and release cases will be brought up once the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, during Gov. McMaster’s briefing in Columbia on Thursday, he said SLED, sheriffs’ departments and local law enforcement agencies are directed to vigorously enforce the laws as necessary during the pandemic to prevent looting, robbery, theft, acts of violence and anything else associated with lawlessness during this time of emergency.

“We want the message to go out loud and clear to those who attempt to take advantage of this situation,” he said. “Lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

He said law enforcement is working harder than ever to make sure no one is harmed by lawless behavior during the pandemic.