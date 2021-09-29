Solicitor Wilson to release report on impacts of prosecution, race equity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is expected to release a report on the impacts of prosecution and race equity.

Wilson’s office says the report – called Disparity and Prosecution in Charleston, SC – is the first of its kind in South Carolina and analyzed more than 24,000 criminal charges from 2015-2020.

Wednesday’s report will be the first in a series outlining the impact of prosecutorial decisions compiled through extensive data collection and analysis which shows how differences in arrests impact case resolutions.

Solicitor Wilson will be joined by researchers from Justice Innovation Lab and Loyola at Chicago to discuss the first report Wednesday afternoon.