Solicitor Wilson working to determine if two juveniles in Friday’s homicide downtown will be tried as adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to learn if two teenagers accused of killing a man during an attempted robbery will be tried as adults.

Tom DiLorenzo, and his wife, the College of Charleston’s new Provost, were targeted while walking near the intersection of King Street and Clifford Street early Friday morning when the two teens approached demanding money.

DiLorenzo was shot in the process. The two teens, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, fled the scene but were later located and taken into custody.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said it could be up to 30 days before we know how the pair will be charged.

The two were brought into family court because of their ages.

“The family court may waive jurisdiction to general sessions court for a child of any age who is charged with murder,” said Wilson. “It is my duty to determine if the State should seek a waiver from the family court. If I elect to request such a waiver, the next step in the process is a pre-waiver evaluation that is conducted by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).”

Wilson said the evaluation would provide a social history of the child as well as a psychological evaluation.

“The report would likely draw conclusions regarding the sophistication and maturity of the child along with the likelihood of reasonable rehabilitation,” she said.

“I will decide whether or not to ask the family court to waive jurisdiction so that the defendants may be prosecuted as adults in general sessions court. If I pursue a waiver to general sessions court, I may elect to withdraw my request if we receive information that shows the waiver would not be appropriate under all of the circumstances.”