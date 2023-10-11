CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston passed an emergency resolution on Tuesday condemning Hamas terrorism and in support of peace in Israel.

Council members say the City of Charleston is known to the world as The Holy City, thanks in part to its centuries-long history of religious tolerance.

“This is a clear and strong response by the City of Charleston to the horrific events we have seen playing out in Israel over the last couple of days,” said Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel, who represents District 11. “I am almost 40 years old- this is by far the most horrific thing I have ever seen; I have been numb since Saturday morning when I woke up and saw this.”

Appel added, “It’s time for good people everywhere around the world, the city of Charleston, and elsewhere to be very clear and unequivocally in our stance condemning this brutality extremism and hatred that is being laid out for the entire world to see right now.”

Meanwhile, the Charleston Jewish Federation will hold a “Solidarity with Israel” rally on Wednesday evening because of the ongoing war.

Organizers say the rally will begin at the Synagogue Emanu El in West Ashley. Those attending must register in advance by clicking here. It begins at 6:00 p.m.