Some areas could see flooding due to heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain is expected to impact much of the Lowcountry late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say most areas will see two to three inches of rainfall with higher amounts possible.

Rain will develop by sunset on Tuesday and will be heavy at times through Wednesday morning.





The soaking rain could combine with high tide Tuesday night, presenting flooding concerns particularly close to the coast.

Keeping a close eye on the radar this morning as rain is on track to develop later this afternoon. It will increase in both coverage and intensity through the evening and could lead to some issues for some through tomorrow morning.

“This evening’s high tide will be higher than normal, and increase the flooding potential along the coast and in Downtown Charleston,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Those traveling around the peninsula and in areas that traditionally see flooding should use extreme caution.