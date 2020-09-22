Some CCSD families frustrated by remote learning as more students return to the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some middle and elementary-aged students are now back in the classroom as the Charleston County School District (CCSD) steps into the next phase of bringing students back.

While the feedback from CCSD staff was overwhelmingly positive, some students are still having to learn remotely, and are feeling some growing pains:

“It was a little frustrating, and different, and teachers were different, with new schedules.” CCSD student

For those that returned, Monday was like a second “first day” of school:

“It was totally different than the last two weeks, so today was basically a whole new day of school, first day of school, new teachers, new curriculum, and it was a little frustrating.” April Cothran, CCSD parent

April Cothran, mother of two CCSD students says, she has a lot of questions about the school year:



“I want to know what’s going to happen in two weeks when October first rolls around, are we going to be, is he going to have a whole new schedule if he is not chosen in person?” April Cothran, CCSD parent

Cothran says she understands across the country, schools are trying to trouble-shoot in real time. That said, she still wishes their was more communication across CCSD and she says she is not the only parent that feels that way:

“I have a whole text group of moms who are very frustrated, and are going through the same thing, and ‘looks like we won’t be chosen till the next go around’…or ‘maybe the very end’.” April Cothran, CCSD parent

As far as getting all those kids back, Laing Principal Jay Whitehair says, it’s a work in progress:

“We have roughly almost 700 kids currently in the building, with a little bit less than 400 that are temporary remote, at this time. Slowly but surely, we will gradually try to bring more kids back, if families want them back, without going over the Covid-19 capacity of our building.” Principal Jay Whitehair, Laing Middle School of Science and Technology

Despite the ever-evolving plan, Principal Whitehair says even with masks on, he could tell how happy the kids were to be back in the classroom, with their teachers and friends.

