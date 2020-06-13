Some CCSD schools hold in-person graduations Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Thousands of Lowcountry students are now officially high school graduates after their senior experience was cut short. On Friday, some in-person graduations were held for Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools, including R.B. Stall High School.

Newly graduated Iyana Amos is leaving R.B. Stall with several accolades, including induction into the National Honor Society and making Honor Roll. Today, she got to participate in the ceremony that almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19:

“I was kind of scared at first, because I was like I hope we have a real graduation but, it’s not what we expected it to be, but I am still grateful for what we did get today.” Iyana Amos, R.B. Stall high school graduate

While today was all about reflecting on what she has accomplished and celebrating, Amos is looking towards the future:

“I want to go be a pharmacist so I am going to go University for the next 4 years and earn my bachelors in Biology and then go to Pharmacy school.” Iyana Amos, R.B. Stall high school graduate

Graduates did walk across the stage, but it looked a little different. Cars dropped graduates off drive-thru style to make sure only a few students were outside at a time.

Despite the adjustments, R.B. Stall Principle Jeremy Carrick says the ceremony is important, as some students have beaten the odds to get to that stage:

“It’s monumental for everybody, but I know that we have got a lot of students, and a couple of special students for me that have really, really beaten the odds, to make it to their high school graduation, so I am so excited for them to be able to walk across the stage, that’s the culminating moment.”

R.B. Stall Principle Jeremy Carrick

