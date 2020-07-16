Some CCSD teachers advocating for a virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) is looking at multiple options for the fall: in-person and virtual classes, with the hope that parents can choose the best fit for their children. Some CCSD teachers are concerned that Governor Henry McMaster’s directive that all schools offer in-person options five days a week is too risky.

“We would much prefer being able to start virtually and on time which would send the message that we are serious about containing the virus.” Megan Barbee, James Island Charter High School

From Teacher of the Year to community organizer, Megan Barbee has gathered over 400 of her colleagues to call on the CCSD Board to consider a virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

“The fact that a teacher has to do this, to create an opportunity for staff to feel comfortable, to say what they really feel, and provide meaningful feedback? That says a lot about what teacher input is being sought.” Megan Barbee, James Island Charter High School

This comes after CCSD’s plan, released Wednesday, calls for students whose parents give the okay to return to class on September 8th.

The plan does call for desks to be spaced six feet apart, or have plexiglas in between, and recommends staff be tested weeks before returning back to school. But Barbee worries the plan doesn’t go far enough:

“What’s the protocol for when teachers and students die?” Megan Barbee, James Island Charter High School

Barbee says that returning to the classroom is playing the odds:

“It goes against all metrics that DHEC has put out.” Megan Barbee, James Island Charter High School

This entire plan will be discussed in greater detail on July 20th by the board, and parts of it may be changed as the COVID-19 situation is very fluid.

