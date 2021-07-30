Some downtown carriage companies to close Friday due to hot temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Downtown carriage companies will pull horses off the streets Friday due to extreme temperatures.

The Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety (Charleston C.A.R.E.S.) announced on Friday that its member companies will be closed due to expected high temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Charleston metro on Friday morning with temperatures expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s, combining with high amounts of humidity.

Heat indexes could reach 115 for most.

“For the safety of their animals and employees, C.A.R.E.S. members will stop sending tours out after 12pm today and remain closed throughout the afternoon,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Charleston C.A.R.E.S. is made up of the three largest carriage companies: Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company, and Palmetto Carriage Works.