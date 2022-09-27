CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week.

While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations in anticipation of the storm.

News 2 will continue to update this list.

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

MOJA Opening Parade for September 29 has been canceled.

MOJA Visual Arts reception on September 29 will be rescheduled to a later date.

MOJA Reggae Block Dance on September 30 at Brittlebank Park has been canceled.

West Ashley Farmers Market for September 28 is canceled.

Charleston Farmers Market for October 1 is canceled.

Coffee with the Mayor on September 29 is canceled.

The Cooper River Bridge Kids Run and Family Festival scheduled for Sunday have been rescheduled for January 8, 2023.

In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has been rescheduled for October 8.

Operation Neighborhood on October 1 will be rescheduled to a later date.

Black Biz on the Block on October 1 will be rescheduled to October 22.