Some flights cancelled at Charleston International Airport as winter storms move across U.S.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is encouraging passengers to check their flights before arriving as many have been cancelled due to winter weather across much of the country.

Winter storms and icy conditions have caused power outages and travel delays across the United States this week – many airports are cancelling flights and urging passengers to confirm their flight status before attempting to arrive.

“Multiple flights at CHS are being canceled due to the winter storm moving through the U.S.,” the airport said in a tweet Tuesday. “If you have a flight today please use this link to check the status of your flight. Safe Travels.”

A check of the airports flight information board revealed at least four cancelled departures and five cancelled arrivals Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. with more anticipated.

You can check Charleston International Airport’s flight schedule by clicking here. You are encouraged to contact your airline carrier for flight updates.