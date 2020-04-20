Some non-essential businesses can now open per Gov. Henry Mcmaster

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Effective at 5 o’clock Monday Governor Henry McMaster has lifted the mandatory closure of some non-essential businesses.

Some businesses now allowed to reopen include department stores, shoe stores, florist, clothing stores, jewelry stores, and furniture stores. Non-essential businesses have been closed for more than two weeks.

Salons and gyms will remain closed but there are efforts being made to safely reopen them in the future.

Social distancing must still be practiced. Occupancy in each store will be limited to 20% or less.

“We’re not opening things back up all the way but just going out gradually just like we came in gradually.” Governor Henry McMaster

Amy Calandra owner of Sweet Juleps, a local candy shop, says it will take time for her business to transition back into a normal operation. She had to let all of her employees go and moved the entirety of her products online for the first time.