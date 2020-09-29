“Something has to be done about this” Large pothole causes Lowcountry firetruck to bottom out

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Berkeley County say something needs to be done about a pothole that could have prevented crews from making it to the scene of an accident.

“We were responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 1625 N. Main St.,” explained Chief Joshua Woodall with the C&B Fire Department.

While searching for the location of the accident, the firetruck bottomed out after hitting a large pothole in a nearby parking lot.

“They were advised to look in the parking lot. So, they circled back around and checked those parking lots; while circling around, that’s when the struck the large pothole and got stuck,” said Chief Woodall.

A half-million-dollar fire truck, less than a month old, had to be towed out of the 14-foot-wide, one-foot deep hole.

Fortunately, the firetruck was not damaged.

Photo: C&B Fire Department

Crews said the accident they were dispatched to wasn’t serious this time, but Chief Woodall said something that could prevent emergency response to businesses in the area has to be fixed.

Attorney Tom Fernandez posted a video on Facebook from the pothole. He says legally, while the road is privately owned, an easement owned by Berkeley County Water and Sanitation means the county is responsible for this problem.

Councilman Tommy Newell said he has asked the county attorney to investigate who is responsible.

The county said nothing can be done by Wednesday due to rain expected on Tuesday, but they plan to put ROC in the potholes soon, at least as a temporary solution until a more permanent solution can be found.

“Hopefully something happens, and the road gets fixed, so emergency vehicles can go down the road,” Chief Woodall said.