Son of Charleston Police officer who died in training continuing dad’s legacy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Take a look at this! The little boy in the video above is working on his fitness, doing power cleans with his uncle, Josh Tant.

The boy’s name is Easton Tant. His father, Jeffrey Tant, died a year ago during training to become a Charleston Police Officer.

Jeffrey always wanted to help people and did that through fitness. He even created the outdoor gym where you Easton working on his own fitness.

Since his passing, his brother and son are keeping it going and remembering him the right way.