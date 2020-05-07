South Carolina 18-year-old missing, last seen May 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Deputies said Shelby Lynn Paczensy was last seen on May 1 around 5:30 a.m. on Johns Island. 

She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, according to the report.

Shelby is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paczensy should notify Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston’s County Sheriff’s Office at  843-743-7200, or contact Detective Wiedemann at 843-740-3104 or via email  jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES