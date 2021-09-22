South Carolina AG to announce millions in grants to help crime victims in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Attorney General is expected to announce millions in grants to help Lowcountry crime victims.

Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference in North Charleston Thursday afternoon where he will announce “the awarding of millions of dollars in grants that will go to help victims of crime in South Carolina.”

The grants will go to state and local agencies and non-profit groups.

A representative from an area group that will receive some of the funding, Denise Jones, who represents the Charleston-Dorchester Mental Health Center, will explain how they plan to use the money and help crime victims.

