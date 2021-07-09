South Carolina agency clears fired police officer of misconduct

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina agency has cleared a former Charleston police lieutenant who was fired for alleged misconduct in a 2019 case involving a fellow officer accused of striking a handcuffed man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council found that Charleston police failed to establish that former Lt. Arther Myers made false or misleading statements regarding that arrest.

Myers was fired after investigators interviewed him about the July 2019 arrest of Rashad Robinson.

Myers and officer Kevin Schlieben arrested Robinson on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest.

Schlieben was later charged with assault and battery, accused of striking Robinson after handcuffing him.

The charge was later dismissed.