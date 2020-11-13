South Carolina Aquarium raises half of $1.6 million fundraising goal

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In just two months, the South Carolina Aquarium has raised half of its $1.6 million goal helping the aquarium stay open through 2021 as an effect of the pandemic.

For two months there were zero visitors entering the aquarium which made the hardest financial impact according to Josh Zalabak, Community Engagement Coordinator for the South Carolina Aquarium.

“Those two months encompassed spring break and the beginning of summer which is historically our busiest times of the year. Our revenue is 80% from admissions,” stated Zalabak.

The two things most at risk are the education programs and the Sea Turtle Care Center.

“They’re mission serving programs and we really didn’t want to have to cut those back any further. Our sea turtle care center of course is a world-renowned, world leader in sea turtle rehabilitation,” Zalabak added.

The best way you can support the aquarium is to visit, buy a membership, and get your Christmas presents.

“We encourage people to go to the gift guide, find something for their loved ones, friends. There’s a lot of different options on there we have memberships, t-shirts, our beer with Westbrook Brewing the Stingray IPA is one there and a number of other things,” mentioned Zalabak.

The aquarium says they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Charleston community.

They are still operating at limited capacity and are still accepting donations for the “Our world Without” fundraising campaign.