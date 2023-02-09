CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium held its first sea turtle release of the year on Wednesday, sending nine rehabilitated turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean.

The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center team transported the group of juvenile Kemp’s ridleys and green sea turtles to Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Seven of the turtles had been treated for cold-stunning conditions, while the other two were treated for hook-and-line complications.

According to NOAA Fisheries, sea turtles cannot regulate their body temperatures, so cold-stunning can occur when they are exposed to a rapid change in temperature in their surrounding environment. The condition can cause hypothermia, lethargy, and an increased risk of secondary health problems.

Capricorn, Libra, Mars, Pisces, Saturn, Venus, and Virgo — the seven cold-stun patients — were stranded in Cape Cod, Mass. in December and then transported to South Carolina by the New England Aquarium.

Aquarium officials said biologists and veterinarian staff treated various side effects including pneumonia, GI stress, eye lesions, and anemia prior to clearing the turtles for release.

Credit: South Carolina Aquarium

The other two Kemp’s ridley turtles — Shredder and Jo — were brought to the Care Center in the fall after being caught on a hook and line along the South Carolina coast.

Jo had a large hook in their esophagus that needed to be surgically removed, as well as a corneal ulcer in their left eye.

The Sea Turtle Care Center has successfully rehabilitated and released more than 350 sick or injured turtles since its inception. To learn more about the center, click here.