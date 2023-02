CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed to the public on Tuesday of next week while staff undergoes training.

Employees will have a comprehensive day of team building, camaraderie, and education on February 7th to ensure staff continues delivering “excellent” hospitality, according to a spokeswoman for the family-friendly attraction.

The SC Aquarium will reopen to guests at its regular time the following morning.