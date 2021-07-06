South Carolina Aquarium to host sixth annual Turtle Trek 5K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium announces their sixth annual Turtle Trek 5K on October 9 at Isle of Palms County Park.

In this event, participants can “run for the turtles” as the 5K raises proceeds for the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center, which has rehabilitated and released 320 sea turtles to date.

“2020 was a tough year for all, but we still had an incredible number of remote runners supporting the Sea Turtle Care Center from afar,” says Stephanie Gabosch, officer of strategic partnerships and the Turtle Trek 5K event coordinator. “Now in 2021, the Turtle Trek 5K feels extra special as we come together and run alongside each other for a cause we’re all passionate about.”

The event starts at 3 P.M. with a pre-run beach sweep and packet pick-up. The kids’ fun run starts at 4:30 P.M., followed by the 5K at 6 P.M. Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners, as well as the top three runners in individual age brackets.

For those who cannot attend in-person, remote runners can still show support for their turtle from any city or town.

Participants are also encouraged to sign up for the Care Center’s Turtle Trek fundraiser.

The Turtle Trek 5K is presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston, Publix Super Markets Charities and Aardvark Straws.

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.