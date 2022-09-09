CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium is giving guests the chance to see the aquarium and its animals in a new light with the second run of its immersive light show during the holiday season.

During the ‘Aquarium Aglow’ experience, guests will travel through the Aquarium and watch in awe as tens of thousands of lights bathe them in color.

The Aquarium said the festivities will be “bigger and brighter” than last year with additional installations, photo opportunities, and a more immersive environment.

Credit: South Carolina Aquarium

In addition to the interactive displays, refreshments including food, wine, and beer will be available for purchase.

As ‘Aquarium Aglow’ is a sensory experience, the Aquarium has designated the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery room and the northeastern observation deck as quiet zones where those with sensory sensitivities can take a break.

The experience opens on Nov. 18 and will be held on select evenings through Dec. 31.

Tickets are available to purchase for $25.95 per adult (13 years and older) and $22.95 for children aged 3 to 12. Toddlers between the ages of 0 and 2 can attend for free and Aquarium members will receive 20% off the general admission price.

Information of how to purchase tickets and the full list of ‘Aquarium Aglow’ dates can be found here.