COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) have warned that scammers are targeting the families of inmates.

The scammers will call and pretend to be agency representatives and ask for money in exchange for getting incarcerated family members released from prison early.

Families are told to pay money for a special ankle monitor and that payment should be sent via electronic cash transfer such as Venmo, PayPal, MoneyPak, Cash App, cash gift cards, etc., said SCDPPPS.

SCDPPPS and SCDC would never call and ask for money in exchange for early release.

If this scam happens to you, hang up immediately. Then, you should inform local law enforcement and report the fraud to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 1-877-382-4357.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs shared some tips on how to avoid scammers: