South Carolina LUNG FORCE Run/Walk goes virtual to fund lung health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Lung Association in South Carolina will host its first-ever virtual LUNG FORCE Run/Walk on Saturday.

The goal is to encourage residents to get active while fundraising to support lung health and fund the COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Previously held on Folly Beach, this year’s event has been reimagined for a virtual experience to promote social distancing and keep participants safe and healthy amid the pandemic.

“Participants can complete their walk, run, bike or exercise of their choice to complete their 5K anywhere—whether it’s at home, in a neighborhood, park or beach, together we’re a FORCE for lung health,” organizers said.

It takes place on November 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Money raised for the South Carolina LUNG FORCE Run/Walk will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung disease.

Registration for the LUNG FORCE Run/Walk is just $25 and includes an official LUNG FORCE T-shirt and swag bag. To register or for more information, visit the South Carolina LUNG FORCE Run/Walk website.