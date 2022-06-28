CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters will head to the polls again on Tuesday to decide who they want to see on the ballot in November during primary runoffs held across the state.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There are only a few state races which include the Democratic race for U.S. Senate and Republican race for State Superintendent of Education.

Hoping to earn the nomination for U.S. Senate is Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews. Whomever wins Tuesday’s primary runoff will face U.S. Senator Tim Scott in November.

Meanwhile Republicans Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are vying for their party’s support for State Superintendent of Education. The winner in that race will run against Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis.

Voters in Berkeley County will vote in County Council District 6 runoffs. Republicans Robert Jeffcoat and Marshall West will appear on the ballot there.

Voters will also pick their choice in the Democratic race for State House District 101 which includes Roger Kirby and Cezar McKnight.

Both candidates will appear on the ballot in Williamsburg County as well.

Two Democrats are on the ballot in Colleton County’s Council At-Large. Voters there will decide between Maryann Blake and Hiram Davis.

News 2 will provide race results online after polls close.

To see a sample ballot, check your polling location and more, head to SCVotes.gov.