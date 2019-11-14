South Carolina roads worst in the country

A recent Consumer Affairs report ranked South Carolina first with the worst roads in the country.

South Carolina roads were reported to have cracked and missing pavement, bumpy roads and are unable to sustain the traffic load. 35% of roads were considered good, but 18% of roads were labeled poor.

To determine the state rankings, Consumer Affairs calculated how much each state spends per mile of road, looked at the number of deadly car wrecks, found the total capital spending toward roadway expansion and repair, and surveyed consumers across the U.S.

The SCDOT owns and maintains approximately 2/3 of public highways in the state.

The SCDOT plans to improve pavement, bridges, rural roads and interstates over the next ten years through the 2017 Gasoline Tax.

The gas tax adds 2 cents a year to gas prices for six years totaling 12 cents overall.

Robby Robbins, Chairman for the SCDOT Commission, says Charleston will see specific improvements.

“We are already seeing and will continue to see a gradual increase in the condition of the pavements improvement. I think you will see a number of bridges being updated and modernized and of course we have a lot of interstate work going on in the Lowcountry as well,” said Robbins.