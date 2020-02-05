South Carolina schools share concerns over students studying abroad in China amid Coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD)- An emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lets qualified labs now use the Wuhan coronavirus test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It uses nasal or oral swabs to detect the virus but is not 100 percent accurate.

Last night, during the State of the Union Address, President Donald Trump said his administration is working with China on the outbreak.

He says, “My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”

There have been 11 confirmed cases in the United States.

In South Carolina, there is concern about students studying abroad in China.

Several schools are cutting their study abroad programs short due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for Clemson University says they had 10 students and faculty members visit China during the holiday season.

One student had to cut her study abroad program short in Shanghai.

Sixteen students from Wofford College also recently returned from China.

Both campuses say all students were cleared of having the virus.

“Our teams are working very closely together to ensure the safety of our students, of our entire population is top of mind,” said Joe Galbraith, Associate VP for Strategic Communications, University Relations.

Last week, Ashley Hall said that their students studying abroad in China will remain there until the CDC establishes a medically advised protocol.

Other students and faculty who went to China over the holidays cleared the incubation period.