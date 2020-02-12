South Carolina still in control of the Williamsburg County School District

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says the Williamsburg County School District is closer to regaining control of its schools.

South Carolina took control of the district in 2018 because of financial mismanagement, program issues, and poor student academic performance.

While in the Lowcountry on Tuesday, Spearman explained that according to current law, she must turn the district back to the board that was in charge when she took over.

She is now pushing to change that law.

“I need to have assistance there with an appointed board, not give the district back to the same board that was in place that let it get to that poor functionality,” she said.

After a certain point, the board would go back to being elected.

Spearman says when the state stepped in the district had more than 60 special education violations.

The district is now in compliance with all of those previous violations.