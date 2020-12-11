South Carolina Stingrays are ready for their season opener Friday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re back! The South Carolina Stingrays will host their season opener on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The team has not played a game since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down many sporting events across the country.

Nearly 2,700 fans will be allowed to watch the game in-person when the puck drops just after 7:00 p.m.

Friday night’s game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will mark Ryan Blair’s first as head coach. He took over as the team’s 10th coach back in July with the exit of Steve Bergin.

Stingrays President Rob Concannon said the team is excited to finally start the season.

“There’s a lot of excitement in our front office,” said Concannon. “The staff is working tremendously hard behind the scenes to make Friday night as big and as normal of a night as possible. You can tell the guys are amped up and they’re ready to start the season. It’s going to be a good night at the Coliseum. The weather is cooperating, it feels like hockey weather now. So, we’re excited for the 2020-2021 season for sure.”

If you can’t make Friday night’s game, you can catch them again on Saturday, December 19th.

For the full schedule, please visit: https://www.stingrayshockey.com/en/schedule#select_team-schedule=0