CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will likely announce a bid for the White House during an event his team has been planning at Charleston Southern University on Monday.

It comes after the senator from South Carolina launched a presidential exploratory committee in April and later teased a “big announcement” while speaking with supporters during a “Faith in America” event in Charleston.

Scott has visited various early-voting states as part of his tour in recent months.

While speaking with students at a private school in Mount Pleasant, Sen. Scott detailed his life growing up, what led him to his faith, and why he chose to seek political office. He also answered questions from students on the potential of running for president.

If Scott makes his run official, he will join another South Carolinian in that Republican race – former governor Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign in February of this year.