South Carolinians unhappy with boat ramp, beach closures during pandemic, State Senator says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A South Carolina State Senator says one of the biggest complaints he is getting from people in his district is the closure of boat ramps and beaches.

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch represents portions of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties.

He said Governor Henry McMaster asked the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource about boat landings and that there may be a plan to possibly reopen them in the coming days.

“I have impressed that upon the governor for the last couple of weeks that this is a socially responsible way to distance ourselves from others,” said Sen. Goldfinch. “It gets us out of the house. That’s good for everybody’s mental health. That’s good to get some sunshine for the virus.”

There is no word yet on a specific timeline, but boat landings could re-open within the next 7 to 10 days. There is also no word on the re-opening of beaches.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.