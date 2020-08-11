South Market Street to open for pedestrian traffic daily through end of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will soon open South Market Street to pedestrians to help people practice physical distancing in a top tourist location.

Beginning Saturday, South Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Church and State Streets from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

City leaders say the closure will remain in place through the end of the year. It was arranged in partnership with City Market vendors and staff to facilitate social distancing for patrons of the market and other local businesses in the area.

The South Market Street traffic lane will reopen at 5:00 p.m. each day; however, the vendor loading zones will remain closed for pedestrian use.

Existing crosswalks will not be impacted.

City Traffic and Transportation staff will begin staging barricades and traffic delineators Wednesday, August 12th, and will monitor the resulting traffic flow and adjust as needed.

“This project in the City Market, which was vetted by members of both the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Citizen’s Advisory Committee and City Council, will create a safer environment for pedestrians and allow for proper social distancing throughout the market area,” said Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin. “We are grateful to the City Market staff, vendors and surrounding small businesses who worked on this project with us and look forward to continued collaboration.”