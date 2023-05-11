CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A section of the Ashley River Bridge is scheduled to close as state transportation officials begin maintenance repairs starting Sunday night.

The southbound lanes of the Ashley River Memorial Bridge will undergo a series of nightly closures starting Sunday at 9 p.m.

Repair work on the bridge is anticipated to last about two weeks with overnight closures and detour operations happening between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

The northbound lanes of the bridge will stay open to traffic.

Traffic from downtown Charleston on Spring Street (US-17) will have to detour Lockwood Drive and then take the James Island Expressway (SC-30) to cross over the Ashley River.

To return to US-17, traffic from the James Island Expressway and the Fielding Connector will have to turn onto Wesley Drive.

The repairs on the Ashley River Memorial Bridge are part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan.

More information can be found at scdot.org