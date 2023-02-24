CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston has been the setting for numerous movies and television shows over the years, including recent popular series featured on Netflix and HBO.

The most recent season of Netflix’s Outer Banks hit the streaming platform on February 23, 2023, while the next adventure in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones will likely air later this year.

Among popular films with scenes featuring Charleston as a backdrop include The Patriot (2000), The Notebook (2004), and Dear John (2010) – three movies which, at heart, include romance themes.

With love and heartbreak popular among movie and television show viewers, News 2 asked the artificial intelligence ChatGPT chatbot to write plots for romantic comedies that take place in Charleston. It did not disappoint.

Common themes of the four ‘rom coms’ we asked for included complicated relationships, leads with experience in the culinary and business fields, and decisions with life-changing consequences.

Title: “Southern Charm”

Plot: In Charleston, South Carolina, a young and ambitious interior designer named Ashley has just landed a dream job designing the interior of a luxurious mansion. However, her boss and the owner of the mansion, a charming and wealthy businessman named William, has a reputation for being difficult to work with.

Despite their initial differences, Ashley and William quickly realize they have a strong chemistry and begin to develop feelings for each other. However, their budding romance is complicated by the fact that William is engaged to a woman named Olivia, who is wealthy and well-connected in Charleston society.

As Ashley and William try to navigate their feelings for each other while keeping Olivia in the dark, they find themselves drawn into a series of mishaps and misadventures that threaten to derail their romance. From a disastrous dinner party to a disastrous trip to a local beach, their attempts at romance seem doomed to failure.

However, with the help of their quirky and charming friends in Charleston, including a hilarious group of southern belles and William’s wise and eccentric grandmother, Ashley and William begin to see that true love is worth fighting for.

In the end, after a series of misunderstandings and romantic mishaps, Ashley and William realize their love for each other and decide to be together, despite the disapproval of Charleston’s elite society. As they walk hand-in-hand through the historic streets of Charleston, they know that they have found their happily ever after.

Title: Sweet Carolina

Plot: The movie follows the story of Savannah, a talented pastry chef who moves to Charleston, South Carolina to start her own bakery after a difficult breakup. In Charleston, she meets Lucas, a charming and handsome landscaper who loves everything about the southern lifestyle.

Despite their initial disagreement, Savannah and Lucas find themselves constantly crossing paths due to their businesses being located next door to each other. Savannah is focused on her work and tries to avoid any distractions, while Lucas is persistent in his attempts to win her over.

One day, Savannah’s bakery catches on fire and Lucas comes to her rescue. As they spend more time together, Savannah begins to realize that there’s more to Lucas than she initially thought, and they start to develop a deep connection.

However, their budding romance is threatened by the arrival of Savannah’s ex-boyfriend, who tries to win her back. Savannah has to make a choice between the past and the present, but with the help of her friends and the charm of Charleston, she finally chooses Lucas.

As they work together to rebuild Savannah’s bakery, they realize that they make a great team both in business and in love. Lucas proposes to Savannah on a beautiful southern plantation, and they celebrate their engagement with a big southern-style party.

The movie ends with Savannah and Lucas, hand in hand, walking along the beach in Charleston, with the promise of a bright future together.

Title: “Charleston Love Story”

Plot: In Charleston, South Carolina, a young and ambitious chef named Emma is struggling to save her struggling restaurant. Despite her best efforts, she just can’t seem to attract the clientele she needs to keep her business afloat.

Meanwhile, a successful businessman named Jack has just moved to Charleston to start a new job. Despite his busy schedule, he finds himself drawn to Emma’s restaurant and becomes a regular customer.

As Jack and Emma begin to get to know each other, they realize they share a passion for food and a love of Charleston’s rich history and culture. However, their budding romance is complicated by the fact that Jack is only in Charleston temporarily and is not looking for a serious relationship.

Despite this, Emma can’t help but fall for Jack’s charming and kind personality, and Jack finds himself increasingly drawn to Emma’s warmth and creativity.

As they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, Jack and Emma also face challenges in their personal and professional lives. Emma must deal with the pressures of running a business, while Jack struggles to find a balance between his demanding job and his newfound love for Charleston.

But with the help of their supportive friends and family, Jack and Emma discover that love can conquer all. They decide to take a chance on each other, even if it means facing an uncertain future.

In the end, Jack surprises Emma with a romantic gesture that shows her how much he cares, and they share a passionate kiss in the heart of Charleston’s historic district. As they walk hand-in-hand down the cobblestone streets, they know that their love is the real deal, and that they’re ready to face whatever the future holds together.

Title: Southern Romance

Plot: The movie begins with Lily, a successful businesswoman from New York, who is sent to Charleston to oversee the opening of a new store for her fashion company. She quickly realizes that Charleston is not just a beautiful city with a rich history, but also a place where people live a slower and more relaxed lifestyle.

Lily meets Jack, a charming and easy-going local who works as a tour guide in Charleston. Jack is fascinated by Lily’s big-city personality and her determination to succeed in her career. However, Lily finds Jack’s carefree attitude and laid-back approach to life frustrating and unprofessional.

As Lily struggles to adapt to the southern way of life, Jack takes her on a tour of Charleston, showing her the city’s beautiful architecture, rich culture, and mouth-watering cuisine. As they spend more time together, Jack starts to see through Lily’s tough exterior and recognizes that she is just a hardworking woman who wants to succeed in her career.

Despite their differences, Lily and Jack start to develop feelings for each other. However, their budding romance is threatened when Lily’s boss demands that she return to New York immediately to attend an important meeting. Lily has to make a difficult choice between her career and her newfound love.

With the help of her friends in Charleston, Lily realizes that she doesn’t have to choose between love and career. She decides to stay in Charleston and pursue a relationship with Jack, while also continuing to oversee the new store opening.

In the end, Lily and Jack’s love story is celebrated in a beautiful southern-style wedding in the heart of Charleston. The movie closes with Lily and Jack, hand in hand, walking down a cobblestone street, surrounded by the city’s warm and welcoming charm, and the promise of a happily ever after.