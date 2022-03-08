CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston has earned the top spot for Southern cities for the sixth year in a row.

Southern Living magazine announced Tuesday that Charleston is the #1 city in the South in its annual “Best of the South” rankings.

The winners are chosen by Southern Living readers and Charleston continues to top the list year after year. It has been voted as #1 in every ranking since 2017.

The magazine’s announcement said this about the Holy City:

“There are countless reasons Charleston continues to top the list of the South’s best cities. Year after year, readers extol the city’s incredible architecture, world-class restaurants, and vibrant arts scene. Whether you’re searching for fresh oysters on the half shell, ambling waterfront parks and quiet sidewalks, or spending your afternoons gallery and museum hopping, this city has an adventure waiting for you.”

Another Lowcountry destination made the list, too.

Beaufort earned the title of “Best Small Town” and the magazine article said:

“This Lowcountry gem has coastal charm in spades. Sidewalks lined with mossy oaks wind past small-town sights, while area waterways invite fishing, kayaking, and paddling. Don’t miss the Spanish Moss Trail, a perfect place to wander.”

Palmetto Brewery also made the rankings being voted as the South’s best brewery.