CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s newest haunted house is opening September 30 at Holy City Brewing.

Southern Screams will welcome guests to the Ashley Acres Asylum for “an intense and immersive walkthrough experiences not for the faint of heart.”

The attraction will operate Wednesday through Sunday nights as well as Halloween night.

Hours will be from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween night.

Tickets start at $20, with upgrades available. For $35, guests get VIP admission, which includes a free beer plus expedited entry into the haunted house. The Get Buzzed package costs $145 and includes a free burger and beer, a flash art tattoo from Stardust Tattoo, and expedited entry into the haunted house.

A “Scare With Care” add on can be purchased for $5. Guests will receive a glow necklace to wear through the house, which signals to actors that they should “scare with care.”

Group rates are available for groups of 11 or more people.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.