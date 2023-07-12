NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The summer is just heating up, but Halloween chills and thrills are just around the corner.

Southern Screams will bring its haunted house attraction back to Holy City Brewing in Park Circle for “27 terrifying nights” beginning in late summer.

Organizers say guests will experience an all-new haunted house that will “transport them to a sinister small town where visitors go missing without a trace.”

Southern Screams will operate Wednesday through Sunday nights beginning Friday, September 29. The attraction will open on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31 for Halloween.

The haunted house will also operate for two special “Lights Out” event nights on November 3-4, where the lights have been turned off and groups will have nothing but a glowstick to guide them through the dark halls.

“We are ecstatic to be back at Holy City Brewing for the 2023 season with our all-new haunted house attraction: TRAPPED at Holy City Brewing! This year’s event is going to be bigger, better, and badder than ever before and we plan to deliver an immersive and terrifying experience to our guests,” said Joseph Spiotta, Director of Talent & Operations at Southern Screams. “You won’t want to miss this one!”

Guests can purchase both General Admission and R.I.P Access tickets, which include a beer from Holy City Brewing, access to a private bar with photo ops in the R.I.P Lounge, and expedited access to the haunted house!