NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several Southwest Airlines flights from Charleston International Airport are delayed as the carrier grapples with interruptions Tuesday morning.

The carrier requested the Federal Aviation Administration pause all of the airline’s departures, the agency confirmed in a tweet.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a representative for Southwest wrote in response to a Twitter user complaining of a “nationwide grounding” around 10 a.m. ET.

Four Southwest Airlines flights were delayed at Charleston International Airport as of 11:00 a.m., according to iflychs.com.

The FAA recommends passengers contact the airline directly for updated information.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.