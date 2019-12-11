Southwest announces non-stop flights from Charleston to Atlanta and Kansas City

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, passengers! You will soon be able to fly to Atlanta and Kansas City from Charleston International Airport.

Beginning this June, travelers will be able to fly Southwest Airlines non-stop to Atlanta, Georgia and Kansas City, Missouri, according to Charleston International Airport spokesman, Spencer Pryor.

The airline announced the new destinations on Wednesday morning.

Pryor said the CHS to Atlanta flights will operate daily through August 2020 while service to Kansas City will run on Saturdays.

“It’s an exciting time at Charleston International Airport. “We are also pleased that Southwest, one of our long-time air carriers, continue to thrive and are adding additional flights to cities that are already popular with our customers as well as adding more destinations for Charleston and the Lowcountry to enjoy,” said Paul G. Campbell Jr., airport executive director and CEO.

“Southwest Airlines and its special brand of low-fare, high-quality customer service has been a game-changer for the Charleston area since 2011. We are thrilled they are adding two important destinations to their Charleston route map,” said Helen Turner Hill, aviation authority board Chair and CEO of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This further elevates the quality of life for residents and the quality of place for visitors.”

Southwest began service at CHS in 2011 and with the additional flights added on June 7, Southwest will operate ten (10) flights daily, 14 flights on Saturday, and 16 flights on Sunday.