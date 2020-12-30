Special mass to commemorate first mass of John England; current bishop to submit resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A special mass will be held on Wednesday to commemorate the first Bishop of Charleston.

2020 marks 200 years since Bishop John England arrived in the Lowcountry. He was the founding Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

The current Bishop, Robert Guglielmone, will celebrate a special mass in England’s honor.

It also marks Bishop Guglielmone’s 75th birthday, which means he must submit his resignation, as required by the Vatican.

The special mass will take place Tuesday at noon at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Broad Street.