SPECIAL REPORT: Living Through a Pandemic: How the Lowcountry Moves Forward

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across South Carolina, you may find yourself asking “what’s next” – how do you navigate going back to school, reopening business, or enjoying your favorite sporting event?

We’re talking to political, business, medical, and education leaders about the ongoing public health crisis and the policies that have come along with the pandemic.

In this special report, we hear from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg about the recent spike in Charleston cases and what the city is doing to lower the numbers.

You’ll also hear from State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, about how schools should return in the fall.

Dr. Robert Ball, who is an epidemiologist for the Medical University of South Carolina will also lend his insight on the pandemic and rising numbers in the Lowcountry, and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks to News 2 about minorities and underserved communities facing eviction in wake of the pandemic and shares his thoughts on a second stimulus check.

Learn how local businesses are navigating the virus and recovering from recent shutdowns and find out how MUSC developed its state-of-the-art drive through testing site by looking at models from Chick-fil-A and NASCAR.

Finally, we’ll navigate how to prepare for the remainder of hurricane season amid the coronavirus pandemic and look at what is next in the sports world.

This special will air Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. on News 2 and will stream live in this story or by clicking here.